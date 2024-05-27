Business owner frustrated thieves getting off with 'slap on the wrist'

People who steal fuel should be given more than a slap on the wrist, according to a south-west business owner.
Camperdown BP Service Station owner/manager Ricky Frost said drive-offs were a regular occurrence at his business and other service stations across the state.
"It's still an issue, you only have to look at service stations in Melbourne, Geelong and Warrnambool - it's happening everywhere," Mr Frost said.
Recently, a man stole $60 worth of fuel from Mr Frost's Cobden service station.
He was driving a car with no number plates.
Mr Frost uploaded an image of the man on Facebook in the hope someone would recognise him.
He said the crime resulted in the loss of the petrol and down time for staff who needed to investigate the incident.
Often people have false number plates or drive in without any number plates, making it difficult to nab them.
Mr Frost said the thieves who were caught should be forced to pay the service station for the stolen fuel.
"They go to court and get a slap on the wrist," Mr Frost said.
"I think we've got the money back once or twice - the return rate is not real flash."
Mr Frost spoke to The Standard about the growing issue in May 2023.
He said he believed the rising cost of living had led to more people stealing fuel.
The Camperdown BP is the only 24-hour petrol station between Colac and Warrnambool and also services a significant area to its north and south.
It's been reported by Servo Pro that in previous years Victorian petrol stations had lost more than $21 million a year due to petrol drive-offs.
Mr Frost, who has owned the Camperdown and Cobden service stations for 30 years, spoke to The Standard about the issue in 2015.
At the time, he said one remedy was a return to driveway service but the cost of paying someone to do so meant operators would make very little out of fuel sales.
