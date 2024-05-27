The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Business owner frustrated thieves getting off with 'slap on the wrist'

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 27 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This man stole $60 worth of petrol at Cobden BP driving a car with no number plates in early May. Picture supplied
This man stole $60 worth of petrol at Cobden BP driving a car with no number plates in early May. Picture supplied

People who steal fuel should be given more than a slap on the wrist, according to a south-west business owner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.