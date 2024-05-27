Men charged with trafficking GHB after police raids

Information from the public has proved crucial in two Warrnambool men being charged with drug trafficking on Monday, May 27.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool divisional response unit, said two warrants were executed in west Warrnambool on Monday morning - at Aitkins Road and Lachlan Street properties.
Police located a significant amount of GHB, believed to be measured in the hundreds of millilitres.
Two men aged in their 30s were arrested.
They were interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during July.
They were charged with possession and trafficking GHB.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said information from the public had proved to be crucial in the warrants being obtained, executed and the men being arrested and charged.
"That information from the public has proved to be vital in us making our inquiries," he said.
"Members of the public are encouraged to provide information through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, which can also be done online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said police needed information from the public to best do their jobs.
"In this case, and many others, information from the public is crucial," he said.
