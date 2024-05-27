Man pleads not guilty to allegation he raped sleeping woman

A Warrnambool district man is on trial accused of raping a woman in her sleep.
The 34-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the alleged victim, has pleaded not guilty in Warrnambool County Court to rape.
Jurors heard opening addresses in the trial on Monday, May 27, 2024.
It is alleged the accused man had been staying at the victim's home in 2022 after they were introduced by an acquaintance.
In the days leading up to the alleged offending the woman had made it clear nothing sexual would happen between them.
She then allegedly woke up to find the man close against her back and with no clothing on the lower half of his body.
It is alleged the woman soon realised the man had sex with her while she was asleep.
It is the prosecution case the woman did not consent and was unable to consent while she was asleep.
The prosecution also alleged the accused man knew or believed the woman was asleep and therefore had no reasonable belief in her consent.
The man has denied the allegations.
The trial before Judge Claire Quin continues.
