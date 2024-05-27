The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man pleads not guilty to allegation he raped sleeping woman

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
May 27 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man pleads not guilty to allegation he raped sleeping woman
Man pleads not guilty to allegation he raped sleeping woman

A Warrnambool district man is on trial accused of raping a woman in her sleep.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.