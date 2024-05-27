Inside Racing: Galloper in line for benchmark race, says leading trainer

PROMISING Warrnambool galloper Is It Me could line up in a $130,000 benchmark race at Caulfield this Saturday, June 1 after an unplaced run in the time honoured Wangoom Handicap at Warrnambool on May 1.
Is It Me, trained by Daniel Bowman, was well supported to win the Wangoom but ran 13th in the 15-horse field in the feature sprint race over the three-day Warrnambool carnival.
"I'm prepared to put a line through Is It Me's Wangoom Handicap run," Bowman said. "Is It Me just never handled the track. It's a forget run.
"I'm prepared to go on his previous efforts. He's been a very consistent horse winning four of his 12 starts and finishing in the minor placegetters stall on five occasions. He's a lot better than his Wangoom run.
"We've just kept him fresh since his Wangoom run. He's in very good condition and I'm expecting a forward showing from him at Caulfield on Saturday."
Bowman acknowledged the patience of Bellonado's owners after he won his maiden at Mount Gambier on Sunday, May 26.
"It's just taken a bit of time to get Bellonado right," he said. "Bellonado has been a slow maturing horse. His owners have been patient. The win is a great reward for their patience. Bellonado is slowly putting it all together. I don't want to rush him. We'll just take him through his grades quietly."
Bellonado has won over $13,000 in stakes for his owners from his three runs.
Colac trainer Bill Cerchi is no stranger to winning races at the Swan Hill carnival including the 2008 Swan Hill Cup with Diamonds At Dawn and this year he will have two runners at the June carnival. Cerchi has cleaned out some of his old tried horses from his stable and replaced them with younger horses but Diamond At War and Sunburnt will lead the charge for the colourful trainer at Swan Hill.
"The Swan Hill carnival has been a great event for not only me but for other members of my family," Cerchi said.
"I'll have the last start Horsham winner Diamond At War going there. I was impressed with his Horsham win. I've got rid of a few of the old horses that had been in the stable for a few years and I've replaced them with younger horses. It was time to move a few of the older ones on."
The Swan Hill carnival is on June 7, 8 and 9.
Jumpers Instigator and Crosshill are back in light work for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell after being unplaced in the Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 2.
The Group 1 winning trainer said he was happy with the performances of Instigator and Crosshill in the Grand Annual.
"I just gave Instigator and Crosshill two weeks' break in the paddock after their Annual runs," Purcell said. "They came through the race in good order. I'll look at giving them runs in the Lafferty Hurdle in July at Warrnambool before getting them ready for the National Hurdle and Steeplechase later in the season."
Purcell said his handy flat performer Dashing could line up in a heat of the Winter Championships at Caulfield this Saturday after a fifth placing at Flemington last time.
"Dashing is just a consistent horse," he said. "Dashing had to do a lot of work early in the run last time and that's not his style of racing. He's better if he gets the last crack at them. We want to run him in the Winter Championships Final on July 6 and this looks an ideal stepping stone to that race."
From his 24 starts Dashing has won five races and earnt more than $490,000 in prize money for his connections.
Cobden-born apprentice jockey Rose Hammond will spend 17 meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to two charges following her winning ride on Lonely One at Mildura on Sunday.
Hammond pleaded guilty to careless riding charge and a whip infringement. Stewards found Hammond permitted Lonely One to shift in when not clear of another runner. The incident was deemed in the low range.
Hammond was also found to have used the whip six more times than permitted prior to the 100 metre mark. Her suspension begins on June 3 and ends June 19. Stewards took into account Hammond's guilty plea and also fined her $300 for the whip infringement.
Tom Dabernig kept up his red hot winning streak with two winners at Mount Gambier on Sunday.
Dabernig won with Dreamzel and Crackle 'N' Burn. The Dabernig stable has had ten winners from its last 38 runners.
Top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has taken a wait and see policy with his talented jumper Elvison. The ten-year-old won his seventh jumps race at Casterton last week when he won the Two Rivers Steeplechase by more than three lengths.
Wilde is unsure whether to spell Elvison or to set him for the Casterton steeplechase on July 27.
"Elvison pulled up a million dollars after his Two Rivers win," he said. "I'm just not sure what path we'll go down.
"There's a $60,000 open steeplechase at Casterton on July 27. We may go to that race but the biggest concern is what weight the handicapper will give him. Our other option is to send Elvison to the spelling paddock and get him ready for next year's Two Rivers Steeplechase at the Casterton Cup meeting again.
"He just loves the live hedges at Casterton. He has the ability to make up a length or two at his fences. There's no hurry to make a decision but I would say we'll do that within the next fortnight."
Elvison has won more than $430,000 in stakemoney.
WHO TO FOLLOW
QUEEN AIR: Doing her best work at the end of 1600 metres on Saturday. She's had three runs from a
break and is ready to win again.
LE FERRARI: Hit the line strongly to win at Sandown. He showed with that victory more wins are in store for the lightly raced galloper. THE GENIUS: had no luck from a wide barrier on Saturday but still went to the line strongly to run fourth in a 2400 metre race. He's ready to win a similar type of race next time he supports silks.
RACHEL KING: Underrated jockey who showed her skills booting home a couple of winners at Randwick. Punters should follow her rides in their multiple selections.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.