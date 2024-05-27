Long-time trainer who 'just loves football' wants key role recognised

At 77, Timboon-based Russell White still enjoys spending his Saturdays driving around the Western District to make his contribution to country football.
But the long-time trainer is concerned the role he and many others have dedicated countless winters to is being taken for granted.
Trainers play crucial parts on training nights and on game days, taping and massaging players to ensure they're fit to take to the field.
White, who has been involved at Heytesbury, Nirranda, Terang Mortlake and Allansford, is advocating for more recognition for trainers and would like to see them given a medal on grand final day if their respective sides win a premiership.
The father-of-two and grandfather-of-four believes it would be a worthwhile gesture for their work behind the scenes and could encourage more people to take up the role.
"The hours we put in, from January until the end of September, I don't think the public realise," White told The Standard.
"I reckon around 12 to 15 hours minimum a week we'd put in and I just think grand final day, if we are good enough to keep the players on the ground right through the season, it's time the trainers were recognised like the players, the umpires and the runners.
"I think it's long overdue and I think every trainer from here to the South Australian border and beyond would agree with what I am on about.
"At the moment I don't think there's recognition of trainers and if there is I congratulate the leagues and clubs that are doing it."
White said his involvement was "for the love of the game".
"Ninety-nine per cent volunteered. All I've ever asked is free entry into the home games, a free pie or a coffee - usually at 3pm when I get time to eat it - and a bit of diesel money for my ute," he said.
White's connection to football stems back to his childhood in the Western District.
He first played for Port Campbell and Nirranda South at junior level before time with former Hampden league club Coragulac and Geelong District side Irrewillipe.
His introduction into training started in the mid-1980s.
And while he's had time off for ill-health, the game keeps pulling him back in.
"It wouldn't matter what club I was at, I just love being involved," he said.
"It's a day out, otherwise I'd be at home having a nanna nap.
"I gave it away in the middle of last year with back issues and I went to Colac for a practice match watching my grandson and they said 'what are you doing Whitey?' and I said 'I've retired' and their ears pricked, 'oh, would you like to help out at Allansford?'
"And I couldn't say no. I have a new lease on life.
"I have arthritis in my fingers which is a bit of an issue but I just love being involved in football."
White, who would like to see leagues and clubs invest in improved facilities, knows his training days are now a year-by-year prospect.
He is worried a lack of interest in people becoming trainers will hinder the sport in future seasons.
"When I finished playing, I used to go to Terang and watch those older generations of trainers and I'm lucky, I can see something and go home and put it into practice," he said.
"It's where I started. I encourage young ones today when they finish football to come onboard with the training - just come and ask us 'can I take a roll of tape home?' and learn on your dad."
