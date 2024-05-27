'Still grieving': Community still reeling 12 months after crash at Bochara

It's been 12 months since the heart of the Hamilton community was broken by the deaths of four young people in a horror crash.
A car with five people on board was travelling along Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road at Bochara when the driver lost control and smashed into a tree.
Two females and two males died at the scene and a fifth passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered upper body injuries.
In the days following the accident, counsellors were brought to Hamilton to offer support to people - young and old - shocked and saddened by the deaths.
Southern Grampians Shire mayor David Robertson said his thoughts went out to the families of the young people involved in the crash.
"The community is still grieving," Cr Robertson said.
"The accident gutted the whole community.
"The impact it had - especially in schools with the grief their school friends felt - was enormous."
Cr Robertson said the community had been devastated but had also pulled together to help the people most deeply affected by the tragedy.
"I think in any small community people always pull together and members of this community certainly showed their true colours," he said.
"We had a lot of services come into town for quite a long period to do some counselling but the grieving is still there.
"Today is a day of remembrance for all their families and our thoughts go out to them."
After the crash, one family paid tribute to their son in a bid to get the message about road safety out while urging young people to seek help for mental health.
Matt and Lee Ann Elmes told The Standard they wanted to support people who had been affected by the deaths.
Their son Josh lost his life in the crash.
Mrs Elmes has since revealed plans for a youth centre for Hamilton.
She hopes it will serve as a safe space 24-7 following the tragic crash in 2023.
Mrs Elmes said while temporary counselling services were set up following the crash, it was good to have a permanent space for youth.
"It was great to have them for a small amount of time but when they left it was hard for the rest of the youth," Mrs Elmes.
"I saw lots of Joshua's friends were stranded, they didn't know what to do."
She said helping others was something her son did while dealing with his own mental health.
"I think he would be happy I'm trying to help the youth," Mrs Elmes said.
