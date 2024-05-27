The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Still grieving': Community still reeling 12 months after crash at Bochara

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 27 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene last year on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road, near Bochara, west of Hamilton.
The crash scene last year on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road, near Bochara, west of Hamilton.

It's been 12 months since the heart of the Hamilton community was broken by the deaths of four young people in a horror crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.