'Travelling along OK': Holiday park revenue up, Flagstaff Hill down

The financial position of Warrnambool City Council is on track to end the year in a better-than-expected position.
The positive outlook comes despite the council income taking a hit at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and AquaZone as well as having to fork out extra costs related to the exit of the RSPCA at the city's animal shelter.
But an increase in income from the Lighthouse Theatre and holiday parks, higher interest on income and savings made from vacant positions, has pushed the council's outlook into positive territory.
Jobs that remained unfilled saved the council $765,000 while interest on income delivered $300,000 more than expected.
Increased site fees helped bring in an extra $112,000 from the city's holiday parks.
But the council was $78,000 worse off than forecast due to the "increased fees relating to the RSPCA agreement".
Income from AquaZone was down $69,000 while cost of gas to heat the pools jumped $32,000.
Lower revenue from Flagstaff Hill, and lease termination, meant income was $150,000 down on budget.
The council's events program - which included the Winter Solstice - was also $127,000 unfavourable to budget.
To meet community demand, the council spent $50,000 more than budgeted to clean the beach in summer.
Overall, for the first nine months of the year, the council had a $510,000 favourable position compared to forecast.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council was in a strong financial position to the forecast budget.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the council "seemed to be travelling along OK" when comparing actual financials to budget and forecast for the three months from January to March.
Mayor Ben Blain said there had been some favourable and unfavourable variances across a range of different businesses and services.
"Council's pretty well on track to where we were expecting it to be from last year's budget," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.