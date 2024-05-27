'Surreal': Footy dad inspires artist's reconciliation work on netball court

Peek and Kirrae Whurrong artist Bayley Mifsud is no stranger to the impact sport can have on tackling racism.
So when approached to design artwork for super netball team Melbourne Mavericks' inaugural First Nations round dress worn on May 26, 2024, the answer was simple.
Ms Mifsud, who grew up in Warrnambool before moving to Melbourne, was a member of the Australian Indigenous netball team.
She said getting to combine two of her biggest passions was a "surreal" experience.
"I'm super passionate about netball and educating through Aboriginal art and storytelling," Ms Mifsud said.
"So to be able to combine the two... was something that was really, really exciting."
She said sporting codes adopting Indigenous rounds were an important step for increasing awareness.
"Sport can play such a pivotal role in reconciliation," Ms Mifsud said.
"It's a round to further educate the broader players and teams and community on Aboriginal people and Aboriginal culture.
"It's really, really important for the broader community to get involved because we're not going to achieve true reconciliation unless the 97 per cent of our population are educated and come on board."
Ms Mifsud's family has a long legacy of pushing for reconciliation in sport.
Her father Jason has long been an arbiter of change in the AFL and Hampden Football Netball League.
"The work that Dad did within reconciliation within sport, it's something... I'm super proud to be able to continuously do," Ms Mifsud said.
"It was something that kind of made me, equally, if not more proud of what I'm doing to then bridge that gap between the broader community and Aboriginal people."
The design for the dresses symbolised the team coming together in a central meeting place.
