The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Surreal': Footy dad inspires artist's reconciliation work on netball court

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
May 27 2024 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Warrnambool woman Bayley Mifsud, left, designed Indigenous uniforms for super netball team Melbourne Mavericks, which were won on May 26, 2024. Pictures supplied
Former Warrnambool woman Bayley Mifsud, left, designed Indigenous uniforms for super netball team Melbourne Mavericks, which were won on May 26, 2024. Pictures supplied

Peek and Kirrae Whurrong artist Bayley Mifsud is no stranger to the impact sport can have on tackling racism.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.