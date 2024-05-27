Tourist discounts at Warrnambool businesses aim to revive winter travel

Warrnambool businesses are set to get a boost just as the winter tourism period starts.
The city council has partnered with local businesses to offer a special discount card to people staying two or more nights at select accommodation this winter.
The partnership spans more than 60 local businesses, offering discounts from buy-one-get-one-free to special meal deals.
Warrnambool Mayor Ben Blain said the cards were a chance to showcase more local businesses.
"It's something to make your stay a little bit better here in Warrnambool," he said.
"It's something that we can do where we can just to see more and more businesses being able to take advantage of our winter trade.
"Winter trade isn't that bad but to make sure that everyone's getting a piece of the pie, I think it's been really good to see the uptake."
Simon Boyd, owner of Grape and Barley bar and liquor store, said he hoped participating in the program would encourage winter tourists to his venue.
"Obviously it's going to attract some new clientele to our business, especially coming into winter being quiet months for everyone," Mr Boyd said.
"Hopefully this is a little incentive for tourists to go out and explore businesses in town and generate a lot more interest in our business to continue into the future.
"We are an excellent sort of touristy town.
"We just need stuff for people to do to get them interested and out of the cold."
Mr Boyd said while the program was a good initiative he would like to see incentives for locals too.
"We want to bring people to the CBD and, attract more interest into that, not only just the tourists, but obviously all the locals too," he said.
"Because it's obviously the locals that continue to help support us throughout the whole year.
"So, if we can offer something to the locals too, that'd be awesome."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.