New-look side aiming to be 'damaging' in second half of the season

WARRNAMBOOL coach Kate Lindsey can see pieces of the puzzle coming together.
The Blues improved their Hampden league open netball win-loss record to 4-3 and moved into the top-five following an upset win over the in-form North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Lindsey, in her first season at the helm in her second stint, said their cohesion was a work in progress.
"Four new players in a team of nine is going to take time and I think what it's showing is we are heading in the right direction and as these combinations start to settle more I think we can be really damaging in the second half (of the season)," she said.
"But also being really respectful of all the other teams in the competition, everyone is improving.
"The focus is to win the games we should win and to try and knock off one or two teams above us so we can really set ourselves up coming into finals."
Ava Bishop and Dakota Crichton are two new faces in Warrnambool's line-up giving the Blues flexibility.
"To use the rolling subs the way we're using them has been really advantageous for us, being able to make those seamless changes, not only in attack but across the whole court," she said.
Crichton is in her first season of competitive netball. The talented teenager is a star with Big V championship basketball side Warrnambool Mermaids.
Lindsey said Crichton had slotted into a new sport seamlessly.
The Blues are still trying to pin down her best position on the court.
"She started in goal defence for us on the weekend and then we moved her into wing attack," she said.
"She has great athleticism, so she's a bit of a unicorn for us.
"I genuinely feel like she could cover every position on court but for me it's about finding a position she's really comfortable in and I can work with her in so she can start to get some consistent minutes as opposed to being a fill player."
Lindsey said the Blues' 57-49 win against the Eagles - one of the competition's highest-scoring outfits - was a positive step forward.
It was just the second time North Warrnambool, which was was without midcourt duo Tahni Porter and Maddison Vardy, was kept to less than 50 goals from the opening seven rounds.
"Lots of people have been talking them up as that dark-horse and a team that's had a really good start to the season, so we were really happy with the win," she said.
"It's been noted both of their goalies (Skye Billings and Chelsea Quinn) are sitting in the top-10 of leading goal shooters for the year, so a focus was being able to disrupt the connection in the attack end and we did a really good job of that.
"I started Amy Wormald in keeper and with the job to be disruptive and that's exactly what she did."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.