'I felt trapped': Domestic violence survivor speaks out to help others

A Koroit woman who was a victim of domestic violence has called for increased awareness about the help that is available.
Carly Chambers, whose former partner was charged after a violent attack about eight years ago, said she didn't seek help for some time for a number of reasons.
"There was a lot of gaslighting involved in it," she said.
This would include her former partner telling her she had triggered the violent behaviour, which included throwing objects at her.
This was usually when he was drinking alcohol but the behaviour began to occur even when he wasn't drinking.
"Domestic violence needs to be discussed more," Miss Chambers said.
"I knew it wasn't right but I didn't know what to do - I felt trapped."
Miss Chambers said she didn't reveal what was going on to family and friends.
Her former partner would always insist he would never hurt her again.
"You need to have a conversation with the people around you about what is going on," she said.
"I didn't talk to anyone because I didn't want them to look at him differently."
Miss Chambers said she also felt ashamed because of the thoughts her former partner put in her head with regard to her being to blame for his violent outbursts.
The support she received from Warrnambool's Emma House in the aftermath of the incident which saw police called allowed Miss Chambers to realise she was a victim and she needed help.
She shared her experience in a powerful Facebook post to help other victims gain strength to seek help.
"I have spent many moons blaming myself for that night, knowing that it wouldn't happen again if I had done things differently," Miss Chambers wrote.
"However, as time passes, through counselling sessions, I have realised that it is never your fault.
"There are many amazing services in Warrnambool and around the country that can help - they are there solely to help.
"If you feel that you may be having troubles, please talk to someone. I never did and that was the worst decision of all.
"You are not in this alone."
In Warrnambool, the incident rate of family violence is well above that of Victoria.
Police data shows reported incidents in the city jumped 18.5 per cent in the past 12 months - equating to more than two family violence acts committed every day.
The Standard recently launched its HOW MANY MORE? campaign which aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking.
