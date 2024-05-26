Police want to get stolen Apple items back

Warrnambool police are appealing for information from the public in an attempt to get back stolen expensive Apple electronics.
Detective Senior Constable Ross Hatton, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an offender went to an unoccupied home in Giffen Street, west Warrnambool, about 6.30am on Saturday morning, May 25.
"There was a residential burglary allegedly committed early on Saturday morning and a number of expensive Apple items were stolen, including iPads, laptops and iPods," he said.
"That offender was disturbed during the commission of that offence.
"A 26-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested by police, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
"He's been charged with burglary and theft and has been assisting police with our inquiries.
"But, some of the stolen items have not been recovered and we would like to get those items back for the owners."
The detective requesting anyone with information to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
