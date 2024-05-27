Man admits horrific family violence during recorded prison calls

WARNING: This story contains details that may distress some readers.
A Warrnambool district man who used an oxygen torch to burn and threaten a woman has been jailed for 16 months.
The 34-year-old, who can not be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 25, 2024, to family violence and assault-related offences.
He must serve a non-parole period of nine months.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the victim was a vulnerable woman with ill health, who was targeted by the man's serious examples of family violence.
He said the man had been in and out of jail his whole life, appeared to have no appreciation for why he was in custody again and was "fast becoming institutionalised".
"He just does not seem to get it," he said.
The court heard the man seriously assaulted the woman on a number of occasions, including holding the oxygen torch to her knee and near her face, burning her knee and singeing her hair.
The man told the woman he planned to kill her.
He later admitted some of the offending during phone calls to the victim from jail where he was serving a sentence for unrelated offending.
The court heard a family violence police detective listened to the recorded prison calls.
The magistrate said he could only imagine the victim's distress.
He said the perpetrator had a "horrific" criminal history, spanning 71 pages and involving serious offences, including drug trafficking.
Barrister Timothy Sullivan, representing the man, said his client suffered a disadvantaged background and had been diagnosed with an antisocial disorder.
He said it reduced his moral culpability "marginally" and conceded the only appropriate sentence was a jail term with a non-parole period.
The offender was also jailed for an additional three months for breaching a community correction order with 45 days counted as time already served.
In Warrnambool, the incident rate of family violence is well above that of Victoria.
Police data shows reported incidents in the city jumped 18.5 per cent in the past 12 months - equating to more than two family violence acts committed every day.
The Standard recently launched its HOW MANY MORE? campaign which aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking.
