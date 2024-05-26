Selection squeeze on cards as footy side's strong form rolls on with win

An in-form Warrnambool and District league contender faces a potential selection squeeze in coming weeks after banking a 12-goal win on the road on Saturday.
Fourth-placed Russells Creek overcame a tricky road trip against Timboon Demons to register 33 scoring shots in its 18.15 (123) to 8.5 (53), with the Dylan Herbertson-coached side playing four juniors as it awaits the return of key players.
"It was really pleasing to see four juniors in the side (on Saturday) and watching them develop at senior level is great," Herbertson said.
"But we've got some guys to come back within the next few weeks too which is also really exciting for us."
Herbertson praised the work of the reliable Seamus Brady through the middle, alongside brother Paddy on a wing and said the likes of Rylan Mills, Zac Timms (four goals), skipper Tom Smith (five goals), Logan McLeod and Sam Alberts stood out.
The Creekers mentor also pointed out seven-time Koroit premiership gun Brett Harrington for his efforts in driving standards on the field.
"Brett is all class and really got us going I thought, he's a terrific player," he said.
"We had plenty of strong contributors across the board."
Herbertson said the trip down to Timboon was always a tricky assignment, but a welcome one.
"It was just good to get the four points. You know they'll always be hard to beat home, they play their ground really well, it's a bit of a unique one," he said..
"To Timboon's credit they had a good start, it probably took a while to get momentum back on our end, so it was good to wrestle it back.
"We went back to our game style and what we know works for us.
"Our ball movement was really good, and we managed to put in place things we've worked on at training so that was good."
In remaining matches across the weekend, reigning premiers Nirranda secured another sizeable win, this time against Dennington, 20.13 (133) to 4.11 (35). Forward Jackson Couch's excellent run of form continued with a bag of five.
Merrivale was also too strong for Kolora-Noorat, winning 12.15 (87) to 5.6 (36) on the road as it stays in touch with the top-two.
