Looking for a job? Demand for qualified tradies is booming across the region

Demand for plumbers, sparkies and chippies is skyrocketing across the south-west.
Latest figures from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research show 93.1 per cent of South West TAFE graduates were either employed or enrolled in further study.
Building, construction and smart technologies teaching education manager Richard Snook said the organisation was "struggling to keep up with demand".
"The plumbing trade is so huge at the moment and so is electrical," he said.
"They're the two areas growing the fastest and they're the most popular trades as well."
About 154 students are enrolled in electrotechnology, 146 in plumbing and 115 in carpentry.
Fourth-year carpentry apprentice Samuel Lenehan, From Nullawarre, said he was attracted to the trade because he wanted to build his own house.
"It's a lot easier and cheaper if you can do most of the work yourself," he said.
"It'd make getting into the investment property much easier.
"Trades are also in high demand at the moment, for me it was pretty straight forward getting a job because I knew a builder.
"But everyone needs employees at the moment, especially around COVID so I think getting a job wasn't hard and if you wanted to you could get a job pretty easily."
