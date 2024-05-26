Hampden players impress but both Rebels sides fall in Warrnambool clashes

It's The Standard reporter Nick Creely here after another action-packed weekend of local football across the region.
Coates Talent League action descended on Warrnambool on Saturday night as the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' boys and girls teams played a double-header at Reid Oval against the Geelong Falcons.
While the Rebels couldn't pick up wins in either game, some of the Hampden league's most talented youngsters shone in front of their friends and family.
Elsewhere, Koroit stunned Terang Mortlake on the road to prove its Hampden league premiership credentials, as the Bloods celebrated club icon Wayne Reicha - a three time premiership player - with a stand named in his honour on the day.
In the Warrnambool and District league, Panmure's rich vein of form continued with the Adam Courtney-coached Bulldogs celebrating club stalwart Daniel Meade's 350th game in style.
We hope you enjoy our collection of articles and pictures below. You can also check out our full range of weekend content by visiting standard.net.au
