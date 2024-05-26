Leading the way: Experience on show as youth plays its part in victory

PORT Fairy knows how lucky it is to have a player of Matt Sully's calibre in its line-up.
The inspirational skipper started back and moved forward to kick four goals in the Seagulls' 18.6 (114) to 11.11 (77) win against Hamilton Kangaroos at Gardens Oval on Sunday, May 26.
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said the Seagulls' experienced players such as Jason Rowan (seven goals) and midfielders Isaac Martin and Joel Moloney were also integral.
"Tyson Macilwain did a really good job in the ruck going up against Levi Dare because he's such a big boy and was giving them first use," he said.
"Our midfield did pretty well to turn it around and make it an even contest in the middle."
McCorkell said his undermanned side, which included two debutants in Joe Nelson-Hill and Xavier Kenna in the back line, soaked up Hamilton's pressure.
"Sull going forward left our back line pretty inexperienced and I thought they stood up and played really well," he said.
"Young Kelby Fleming went onto Hamish Cook and did a really good job, he (Cook) is a really good player.
"I reckon in the last quarter there was about 30 games of experience in the back line."
Hamilton Kangaroos were four points up at half-time and were in the contest until midway through the third term when Port Fairy, courtesy of a purple patch from Rowan, skipped away to a 23-point lead at three-quarter-time.
Cook - still without injured key position teammate Darcy Russell alongside him - was a standout for the Roos, kicking six goals.
But overall the performance left Hamilton Kangaroos mentor Brad Thomas flat.
"You go forward five steps and you go back 10," he said.
"Our contested ball we went back with big time, we were slow on our feet, were stuck on our heels and we got out numbered at contest.
"A lot of basic stuff we pride ourselves on, we went backwards. That winners' mindset wasn't there like it should be."
Thomas said it was the first time in seven rounds the rebuilding Roos, who have two wins to their credit, had struggled to play to a standard they wanted to meet.
Experienced midfielder Hamish Waldron (hamstring) was hurt in the opening term while Russell, who has not played since round four, is likely to be available after the mid-season bye.
