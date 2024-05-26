'We need to be more ruthless': Winning coach sees areas for improvement

NORTH Warrnambool Eagles are want to "be braver with ball in hand" and "more ruthless" after falling into a defensive mindset in round seven.
Injured Eagles coach Nathan Vardy said it was "a game of two halves" as they held on for a 11.12 (78) to 8.16 (64) win against a gallant Warrnambool on Saturday, May 25.
The Eagles kicked five unanswered goals in the second term but the Blues outscored them in the second half.
"We played the way we wanted to especially in the second quarter and hit the scoreboard as well," Vardy said.
"For whatever reason it seemed like for the whole second half we went into a defensive mindset and Warrnambool went through the corridor with speed and got themselves back in the game."
Vardy said the Eagles, who were pleased with teenager Xavier Harris who kicked three goals in his second senior game, needed to put the foot down when in a commanding position.
"We've done it a couple of times this year where we've gotten away to a good lead and then haven't really punished a side," he said.
"There was a couple of games we got 10 goals up at half-time and then just finished 10 goals up.
"For some reason the cue goes in the rack, self preservation whatever it is, but we have got to be a more ruthless side."
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe lamented a lapse in concentration.
"(North Warrnambool's) Jordan Dillon in the ruck, Adam Wines in the air and (Dylan) Parish took a couple of marks, so I felt like they did a really good job in the air against us in the second quarter which resulted in some marks out the back and some goals and that was enough to put a dent in the scoreboard," O'Keefe said.
"We won the second half and I thought we outplayed them in the second half but we were too far behind, a frustrating loss considering it was basically 20 minutes of bad footy."
O'Keefe said the Blues "were great at responding".
"Every time we've had a loss this year, we've bounced back with a win," he said.
Warrnambool welcomed back Thomas Ludeman to the midfield following injury and time in the reserves while Sam Cowling was best-on-ground again playing forward.
"It would be nice to have two Sam Cowlings - one at either end," O'Keefe said.
Cobden returned to the winners' list after three straight defeats, overcoming Portland 14.15 (99) to 11.12 (78).
Portland coach Lochie Huppatz said the winless Tigers, who led by four points at half-time, had turned a corner.
"It was probably the first week where the feeling has gone from 'we were in a game of football' to 'we probably lost a game we could've won'," he said.
"You can take that as a positive that we're getting to a situation where a defeat isn't OK. We're at that stage we're we've got to translate that to wins on the scoreboard now.
"It's been a constant build over the past month and all three sides we've competed hard against (Koroit, Warrnambool and Cobden) have shown they can mix it with any side in the comp."
Huppatz said 16-year-old debutant Klay Nicholls and fellow teen first-gamer Oscar Barbary looked comfortable at senior level while experienced key position player Jake Wilson was dominant in attack with six goals.
"We are really fortunate our juniors have come on this year - Charlie Piergrosse, Noah Nicholls and even Darcy Campbell, who is first year out of under 18s," he said.
Experienced Tiger Marty Curtis injured his ankle.
"He is such an integral part of the side, gives us that little bit of seniority out there on the field," Huppatz said.
"And just a super, super smart player. He makes the game slow down."
