'It does mean a lot': Seahawks, Mermaids turn pink for special cause

Warrnambool Seahawks mentor Shane Smith says winning in front of its passionate home crowd on one of the most important nights on the association's calendar is a "fantastic feeling" for all involved.
The Seahawks emerged victorious in the Big V division one men's clash against Altona at the Arc on Saturday, May 25, as the club turned pink for a vitally important cause.
Warrnambool Basketball administration and competition officer Jess Bonham shaved her head at half-time of the Mermaids' game for charity on what was a huge night for the association.
In support of Breast Cancer Network Australia, the 40-year-old lost her locks to raise funds and awareness for the cause with both the Mermaids and Seahawks donning pink uniforms on the night.
While the Mermaids couldn't quite get over the line in the Championship Women division, going down 102-78 to Sunbury in front of a strong crowd, the Seahawks won a 80-78 thriller, much to the delight of Smith.
"It was a fantastic night and it was good for the guys to finally get a home win, we've been building to it for a few weeks," he said.
"It's great to win but it's great to win a close one and show some great character and fight.
"It was a physical game and we had to stand firm. Our communication on the floor was a lot better, we withstood a lot and got the win."
Smith said it was wonderful to see the Arc turn pink to raise funds and to support those families and individuals touched by cancer.
"With any of those occasions, there are so many families, friends and community members touched by cancer so for us to hit the floor and play four consistent quarters and for our fans to cheer us to the end, it does mean a lot," he said.
"It brings our club and community together. It's not all about winning, but what winning does is support those behind the scenes who are working so hard."
Smith said the Seahawks were really starting to gel and praised leaders Benson Steere (13 points) and Ollie Bidmade (12 points, 16 rebounds) for "standing tall". Import Kester Ofoegbu (26 points, 10 rebounds) was outstanding and hit the winning basket.
"I feel like we're really spreading the loads with the return of guys from injuries, and our experienced players are really leading the way," he said.
Smith added he anticipated the Seahawks would be virtually at full strength for the remainder of the season and hoped it would bring about more wins.
"James Mitchell is overseas travelling at the moment but he'll come back in the next two weeks," he said.
"Hopefully we'll now have a full team on court for the rest of the year. We're pretty healthy at the moment."
