Reigning premier relishes challenge from 'dangerous side'

SOUTH Warrnambool captain Harry Lee says the undefeated reigning premier will focus on its forward cohesion after surviving a scare from a plucky Camperdown.
The Roosters held on for a 9.11 (65) to 9.6 (60) round seven win at Leura Oval on Saturday, May 25.
"We thought we could've put the game away pretty early but throughout the year our connection with our forwards has just not been quite there and credit to them (Camperdown), they took their chances and we didn't in the first half," he said.
"They are a young and up-and-coming team and once a young team gets a sniff, you know they're a dangerous side.
"For the likes of Shannon Beks to stand up in the middle of the last quarter and be able to kick two goals in two minutes and really settle the nerves for some of the players for us was pretty good."
Lee said the Roosters would work on forward connection at training this week to limit turnovers going into their attacking 50.
"With a team like Camperdown, who like to rebound, they slingshot out of the back line," he said.
"They played some fantastic footy and they're going to be a better side, especially with Cam Spence coming back in. They're definitely on the right track."
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn, whose side has recaptured form in the past three rounds after a slow start, was delighted with the Magpies' commitment.
"We had a couple of shots late to make it a draw," he said.
"They might have got out to 16 or 18 points midway through the last couple. Most other times, most sides would've laid down and thought 'we're done' but I was really happy the boys just dug in."
Swayn said it gave the Magpies belief they could match it with the competition's best.
"They had three or four players out but gee, so did we," he said.
"We're on the right track. Even though we don't get any points for it, we can still build off what we did.
"Our pressure on the ball carrier is the biggest thing."
Lee praised defender Liam Mullen for his best-on-ground performance for South Warrnambool as well as midfielder Josh Saunders who returned to the side.
"With Sam Thompson having the week off, he (Mullen) had to play more of a key back role," he said.
"He took his opportunity and played it really well with a few big intercept marks or getting a hand in there (to spoil), I don't reckon he would've lost a one-on-one."
Camperdown rebounding defender Sid Bradshaw was its best while Sam Gordon kicked five goals.
Magpies defender Jake Dowell will have an x-ray on a broken finger.
