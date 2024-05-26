'Throw at the stumps': Leading trainer books galloper for prestigious race

CONNECTIONS of promising Warrnambool galloper Navy King have paid a late nomination fee of $6000 which sees the lightly raced gelding run in the $1 million Group 1 Queensland Derby at Eagle Farm on Saturday, June 1.
Navy King scored an impressive victory at his last outing in three-year-old company over 2000 metres at Flemington on May 18 and that prompted trainer Symon Wilde to suggest a start in the Queensland Derby to Navy King's owners.
Wilde has booked champion jockey Craig Williams to ride Navy King in the Group 1 classic after his Flemington victory.
"Following his Flemington victory I thought Navy King deserved a crack at the Derby," Wilde said. "We could have went to the Mahogany Challenge Final at Flemington on July 5 but we've decided to have a throw at the stumps and go to the Derby.
"Navy King went to the line strongly at Flemington. He's only three-years-old for another couple of months and runs against horses of his age in the Derby. I think he'll appreciate the 2400 metres of the Derby. We gave him a track gallop on the grass in the reverse direction at Warrnambool last Friday and it didn't present any problems.
"He'll be stabled at Chris Meagher's Eagle Farm stables and he'll be able to have another gallop in the reverse direction before Saturday's race. It's a real bonus to have Craig in the saddle. He's a big race rider and can match it with any of the jockeys on the big stage."
Wilde parted with $90,000 to purchase Navy King at the 2022 Inglis Premier Yearling Sales. The New Zealand bred galloper has won three of his 10 starts and picked up more than $150,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
