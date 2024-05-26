'Snooze-fest': Why more south-west couples are turning to bearded celebrant

More south-west couples are opting to forego wedding vows and formalities than ever before.
They're providing big business for bearded celebrant Samuel Miller.
"I'm slightly weird, kooky, sometimes I say things I shouldn't," he said.
"I have a really weak chin so when I started as a celebrant I realised it was a pretty saturated market so I kept the beard as a point of difference and it just took off."
The former social worker from Melbourne was one of more than 50 exhibitors at the annual Bridal Expo held in the Matilda Room at the Warrnambool Racecourse on Sunday, May 26.
He said a large portion of his business was with south-west couples who were looking to get hitched with a twist.
"No-one wants that standard traditional wedding anymore, people think it has to be that way like with a first dance, speeches and a cake but you don't have to do that stuff," Mr Miller said.
"If you want to have a good time, sink the beers, just do it your way. Couples aren't even doing vows these days, that's pretty common.
"Most people don't like public speaking and they tell me they don't like standing up there, just them, with everyone staring.
"I tell them we just have to do the legal part and as long as that's done, it's happy days. I find in the south-west lots of people want the more casual, chill laid back vibe rather than being all stiff and formal."
Mr Miller said he was inspired by his own experience.
"For years I'd rock up to weddings which were snooze-fests, everyone just wanted to get to the drinks," he said.
"If you can set the tone from the start then that's the key. I like to get the guests amongst it and get the vibe going. My approach is like a yarn among friends, stripped back formalities for 15 minutes.
"Too often you rock up to weddings where people are bored at the ceremony but that's the whole reason why you're there.
"But with me, the fact you're up there, getting hitched, that's the important part. It's about making couples feel more calm on the day and making sure everyone has fun."
