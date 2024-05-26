Back-to-back wins against Hampden league top-five rivals set the standard

A new-look Koroit side which has defeated two top-five rivals in back-to-back weeks feels like it is becoming a more offensive threat.
The Saints shocked Terang Mortlake - a Hampden league flag fancy - on its home deck on Saturday, May 25, producing an 18.15 (123) to 8.5 (53) victory.
It came a week after they surprised North Warrnambool Eagles.
The Saints' fleet-footed brigade weaved their way across the ground against the Bloods to find targets inside forward 50.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said he was thrilled with the Saints' cohesion.
Five unanswered goals in the second term and a seven-goal to two final quarter were telling for the Saints.
They had 11 goal-kickers with teenager Des O'Keefe and the ever-effective Paddy O'Sullivan contributing three each.
"The past couple of years we haven't had the key position experience we've had in the past," McLaren said.
"Our key position players are younger and less experienced so the roles they're playing for us and their ability to get the ball to ground and make sure the opposition aren't marking it is really important for us.
"We have had to change our method a bit. Last year was a bit of a battle to score for us, so we've put a bit of work into that and our inside 50 numbers are really, really strong against the rest of the comp.
"We are a little bit inaccurate but we're getting plenty of looks which is nice."
McLaren said consecutive wins against top-five sides fuelled his players' belief.
"It's really good when you're trying to sell a message to them when you knock over a couple of high-quality teams," he said.
"I know the players talking after the game about the last couple of weeks being the standard now."
