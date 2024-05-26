The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Back-to-back wins against Hampden league top-five rivals set the standard

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 26 2024 - 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit defender Tom Baulch looks for an option down the field against Koroit. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Koroit defender Tom Baulch looks for an option down the field against Koroit. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A new-look Koroit side which has defeated two top-five rivals in back-to-back weeks feels like it is becoming a more offensive threat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.