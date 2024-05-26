Train pain as government signals replacement coach service for two months

There'll be no trains running between Geelong and Warrnambool for more than two months.
Coaches will replace trains from Saturday, June 15 until Sunday, August 25 so works can get underway.
The construction blitz would allow for more than 1000 workers to finish upgrades to Marshall and South Geelong stations, including more than eight kilometres of track duplication and the removal of the two level crossings.
The pause in train services would also make way for upgrades to train detection technology at the last of 53 public level crossings on the Warrnambool line, enabling the introduction of VLocity trains.
Axle counters are being installed at the level crossings, along with boom gates, bells and flashing lights at 16 of these crossings to make them compatible with VLocity trains - part of stage two of the Warrnambool Line Upgrade.
Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said the works would bring "huge benefits" to south-west passengers.
"We are on the home stretch for our massive investment in critical upgrades to rail infrastructure in Geelong and Warrnambool, with this blitz to deliver huge benefits for passengers in Victoria's south-west," she said.
"This significant investment will increase road safety and reduce the risks of serious crashes and fatalities, helping to keep south-west Victorians safe."
