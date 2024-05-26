'Inner torment': Your morning news

Welcome to a new week.
Parents of a Merrivale Primary School student have told of their son's "inner torment" after allegedly nearly drowning while on a school camp in Port Fairy in 2021. You can read more about their victim impact statements below.
Bad news for commuters as trains set to be replaced with coaches between Geelong and Warrnambool for more than two months.
Big crowds saw Ray White auctioneers hit five for five in a clean sweep of sales on Saturday. Three of the five Warrnambool properties sold for more than the top of the expected price range.
If you're looking for a job, plumbers and sparkies are the top two trades in demand across the south-west.
A bearded celebrant has found his job niche, putting a twist on traditional weddings.
We also spoke with the president of Swordcraft, Jeff Krins, about his plan to bring a medieval cultural festival back to Pomborneit north. Bagpipes might be involved.
