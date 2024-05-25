'Like we won a grand final': Plucky team stuns Hampden ladder-leader

A team "of little champions" is celebrating after surprising the Hampden league's most dominant side of the past three seasons.
Camperdown stunned two-time reigning premier South Warrnambool, which had recorded one loss from its previous 26 matches, at Leura Oval on Saturday, May 25.
The Magpies held their nerve to snare a confidence-boosting 46-44 victory - the round seven performance sending coach Emily Stephens into celebration mode.
The Roosters held a five-goal lead at quarter-time before the Pies levelled the scores at the main break.
They then produced a dominant third term where they limited the Roosters to six goals, to lead 39-28 at the final change.
South Warrnambool, as anticipated, rallied but fell short.
Stephens said it was one the most special performances she'd seen.
"It was one of the greatest displays of netball," she said.
"I was blown away. To be honest, I took a photo of the scoreboard when it was 20-all - (thinking) 'is this really happening'.
"We played an unbelievable third quarter and sometimes you just have to hold onto the lead and it's not as easy as it sounds.
"We went in with nothing to lose but everything to gain from our little group. I have even put a post on my personal Facebook page - it was like I'd won a grand final."
Stephens said emotions were high when the final whistle went.
"I carried on a little bit. We were all ecstatic. I was probably jumping around looking ridiculous because I just couldn't believe it," she said.
South Warrnambool was without midcourter Isabella Rea and defender Carly Watson but was still laden with talent across the court.
"We went into a game plan - we knew they loved a quick game, so our job was to play a different game, play a slow, steady, patient game," Stephens said.
"There was zones and we'd worked on how to play against that and credit to our group of girls - when you work at something at training sometimes it gets forgotten and doesn't get implemented but we just continued to enforce those simple, basic netball things."
Two teenagers - Piper Stephens, who shot 33 goals, and midcourter Indi Cameron - earned praise from the coach.
"I know she's my daughter but Piper was pretty awesome in goal attack and another young girl Indi, who played in wing attack, which is not really her natural position," she said.
"We worked with her on Thursday night. Our original wing attack Soph Conheady, who is doing a ripper job, had been crook during the week so Indi took that role today.
"She took some body work and for a 16-year-old kid I was just blown away."
