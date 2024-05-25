The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Counter punches' thrown in bidding war makes for clean sweep at auctions

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 25 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White real estate agent Fergus Torpy at the auction of 51 Beamish Street, Warrnambool.
Ray White real estate agent Fergus Torpy at the auction of 51 Beamish Street, Warrnambool.

It's been a clean sweep auction weekend for one real estate agency which hit five for five.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.