'Counter punches' thrown in bidding war makes for clean sweep at auctions

It's been a clean sweep auction weekend for one real estate agency which hit five for five.
Fierce bidding made for a bumper weekend of auctions for Ray White on Saturday, May 25 with three Warrnambool properties selling under the hammer at above the expected price range.
The sale of the three-bedroom house at 41 Moonah Street was first up, headed by real estate agent Fergus Torpy, and attracted a crowd of about 15 people. It was expected to fetch up to $438,000.
Bids opened at $370,000 and three parties quickly made it exceed the top of the price range to reach a final offer of $445,000.
Fellow real estate agent Harry Ponting had similar luck at the sale of the three-bedroom house at 33 Kerr Street which had a top expected price tag of $460,000.
About 30 people attended but there was some initial hesitancy. Eventually an opening offer of $420,000 kicked off what would be a long and drawn-out battle.
Fierce bidding between two parties drove the price up by the thousand until about $485,000.
"Back with a counter punch every time," Mr Ponting said.
That offer had reached the final call when another bidder jumped in. It ping-ponged between the two, eventually increasing by increments of just $500. It finally sold for $539,000.
But it was a slower slog at the sale of the two-bedroom unit at 13 Paul Court which was expected to fetch up to $438,000.
An opening bid of $300,000 fell far short of the bottom of the expected price range of $399,000. A second bid of $305,000 similarly failed to meet the mark, so real estate agent Fergus Torpy put forward a vendor bid of $400,000.
That was followed by an offer of $405,000.
"Moving a little bit lean ladies and gentlemen," he said.
No further bids were received and Mr Torpy was forced to enter into negotiations. He later informed the crowd the bid had reached $440,000, which it sold for.
Mr Torpy also needed to pause the sale of the mid-century house at 51 Beamish Street to seek instruction. It was expected to fetch up to $489,000 but with an opening bid of $450,000 and a freeze at $470,000, negotiations were needed.
Upon returning he said the price had risen to $485,000 which it sold for.
Finally, the three-bedroom property at 20 Mitchell Street fell short of the top of its expected price range by $38,000, selling under the hammer for $600,000.
