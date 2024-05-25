The Standard
Parents say son 'tormented' by alleged near-drowning on day school boy died

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 25 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 3:37pm
Parents say son 'tormented' by alleged near-drowning on day school boy died

Parents of a Merrivale Primary School student say their son could no longer sleep alone after allegedly nearly drowning while on a school camp in Port Fairy in 2021.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

