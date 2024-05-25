Parents say son 'tormented' by alleged near-drowning on day school boy died

Parents of a Merrivale Primary School student say their son could no longer sleep alone after allegedly nearly drowning while on a school camp in Port Fairy in 2021.
The boy, who The Standard has chosen not to name, was friends with classmate Cooper Onyett, 8, who drowned at the Belfast Aquatic Centre on May 21, 2021.
The parents' victim impact statements were read to the Warrnambool County Court where Belfast Aquatics pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 to failing to ensure persons were not exposed to risk.
The Department of Education, which operates the school, pleaded guilty to a similar offence the day after.
In his statement, father Bradley Sutton opened up about their son's alleged near-drowning three years ago.
Mr Sutton told of a once "really healthy, outgoing boy", then eight-years-old, who was "confident and ready to conquer the world" but was now "so scared of life".
"When we picked (him) up from the school after the incident, the first thing (he) told us was he nearly drowned," Mr Sutton wrote.
"He was a level of scared I have never witnessed before. Within a few days (he) was able to very reluctantly tell me a harrowing story of being under the water, of feeling helpless, of being scared.
"(He) has zero swimming ability. He Cannot swim. His experience of near drowning, his time under the water, coupled with the death of Cooper has changed the way his young mind sees the world so very much. He is so scared of life, the fear is so deeply embedded in him".
Mr Sutton said the alleged incident has had a lasting impact, resulting in his son missing "a fair bit of school" and being "unable to sleep alone" for a time.
"Most days, if not every day, the stress and worry of life consumes (him)," Mr Sutton said.
"He shuts down mentally and wants to hide from the world. When his mood changes, he goes quiet and will only talk a few words if any when prompted. This can last for hours or days. There is just no consoling him.
"... Some days it's just too much for him. He just gets so tired from overthinking. He won't talk, he hides in his cupboard or the toilet and cries. Pushing him just makes him feel scared and pressured.
"We do our absolute best to show him it's okay to be scared and to make him feel loved and safe".
Mr Sutton said his son no longer swims.
"He is adamant he wants absolutely no part of swimming," he said.
"I honestly don't know if he will ever swim again, he is just so scared. The pressure on his mind to be a kid is just so immense. Whether it be a school excursion, riding a bike, the fear and anxiety gets in his head and consumes him."
He said his son was able to express himself through drawing.
"He draws a lot," Mr Sutton said.
"Usually when he is struggling to cope. These pictures of his thoughts are such a genuine look into the way he feels and his inner torment. (He) would have drawn at least 100 pictures of this nature."
Mother Pearly Sutton added the family once "did lots of different activities before the school camp" but was now "very limited to what we can do or feel we are able to do".
"We spent most of our time at home," she said.
"Making (him) feel safe is very important to us all".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.