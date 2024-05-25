Medieval festival wants to bring 'interesting tourism' ideas to region

Warriors and wizards clashing in a south-west hamlet each year may soon battle to the tune of bagpipes under a tourism vision tapping into local lore.
Hundreds descend on a Pomborneit north farm each September holiday for a week-long medieval cultural festival, 'Swordcraft Quest'.
President Jeff Krins said that number was quickly growing.
"We've been running it for about 12 years now, they started small and we now get up to 700 people at these events," he said.
"We've held about three now in the south-west, certainly over time we hope to grow it further.
"We've been working with council to lodge a planning application with some scope for growth in it as it becomes more popular."
Mr Krins said he was looking at exploring ticketing options to allow members of the public to view aspects of the event.
He said there was "no doubt" the increase in popularity was benefiting the region.
"We're looking at all sorts of ways of bringing interesting tourism to the region," Mr Krins said.
"We've had our members go into Camperdown to do their shopping in their costumes which is always a bit of fun.
"In the future we're really aware there's a strong Scottish heritage in the area and one of the things we want to work towards is tapping into that local knowledge and maybe music.
"I think it'd fit nicely with what we're doing, it's an absolutely amazing environment, it's just so beautiful. You've got the flat plains, the bushland to the east where the lake is, the volcanic mounds on the horizons.
"The stone walls in the area are probably the most medieval landscape you're going to get in Australia. It feels really immersive and if you're trying to create a medieval festival that's a pretty special place."
