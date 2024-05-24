'Let's stand alone': Your morning news

Welcome to the weekend!
It's editor Greg Best here with your morning news headlines.
The south-west is lumped with Geelong when it comes to government departments and statistics. And with growing speculation the region's hospitals and health services will be forced into a merger with Geelong's Barwon Health, why can't the region stand alone?
A delegation of 30 civic leaders and business representatives will next week converge on state parliament to push the case for a greater share of funding and highlight the region's needs. It is the start of a united campaign to champion the region, which needs its own identity. What better way to achieve that by making Warrnambool's South West Healthcare a true hub for the region instead of being swallowed up. More on this can be found, below. What do you think?
Our thoughts are with the operators of a Terang egg farm after it emerged bird flu had been detected in chooks there.
It's been a big week for Warrnambool's aged care provider Lyndoch Living which announced it was being taken over by Respect Group from June 1 and Gunditjmara Aboriginal Co-Operative had purchased Lyndoch's new $25m medical hub building. Below are a series of stories, including insights from Lyndoch's acting CEO who said it either had to grow, merge or close to survive.
Whatever you are up to this weekend, enjoy it!
