Hampden players impress but both Rebels sides fall in Warrnambool clashes

THREE Hampden league players - a ruckman, a midfielder and a key defender - stood out for a spirited yet undermanned GWV Rebels in their Warrnambool return.
Portland's Chad Finck, Warrnambool's Reggie Mast and Koroit's Mitch Lloyd impressed against Coates Talent League rival Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval under lights on Saturday, May 25.
The Rebels - with more than half their list unavailable - lost 12.10 (82) to 7.4 (46).
The Falcons threatened to blow the game open after a five-goal to one third term but the Rebels rallied to limit the damage.
A bit of pace combined with bottom-age duo Jett Grayland (Koroit) and Archie Taylor (Cobden) providing a a fourth-quarter highlight for the Rebels as the latter kicked a classy goal.
Rebels boys coach David Loader, who was rapt with his players' perseverance, said Finck was settling in well to the under 18 talent pathway system.
The ruckman showed his agility around the ground and made the most of his booming kick, setting up North Warrnambool Eagles' Charlie McKinnon for a goal in the third quarter with a well-weighted pass.
"He's a bottom-age kid, he's a beauty," Loader said.
"He kicks the ball beautifully. If he grows another, in the old school, three or four inches, he's going to be a really good player."
Loader said in-form defender Lloyd, who repelled countless Falcons' forward forays, was "super, especially in the first half" while Mast was clean in slippery conditions.
"His clearance work and how strong he was (stood out) and he was way cleaner than any other midfielder we had. He only had to grab it once and it was gone," he said.
Lloyd said Mast's performance ensured the Rebels were competitive.
"Reg is always tough around the contest, he had a fair bit of burst and got a fair few clearances for us," he said.
Mast was equally impressed with Lloyd and Finck.
"Lloydy was our saviour down back and Chad, it's a credit to him in the ruck, he helped me out a lot today," he said.
Finck said his two more experienced teammates set the tone.
"It was just really good for them to talk to me around the ground and help me out since I am bottom-age," he said.
South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone was best on ground for GWV Rebels in the girls' match, also against Geelong Falcons.
Johnstone kicked two goals, including a clever snap in the second term, in the Rebels' 11.10 (76) to 5.4 (34) defeat.
Fellow South Warrnambool talent Olivia Wolter combined with Johnstone late in the final term to kick the last goal of the match.
The pair, along with Terang Mortlake's Annabelle Glossop, were thrilled to play in front of family and friends.
"I think it's pretty surreal to be able to play in your home town. I think the crowd really turned it on and so did the weather," Johnstone said.
"It was pretty emotional honestly, to be able to come here and put on a show for everyone."
Wolter said Johnstone rose to the occasion and elevated her game.
"Mags was playing forward today, probably one of our talls for the day and she kept leading and had really good contested marks, approached the ball really well and hit the scoreboard when she did so that was really nice," she said.
Johnstone praised Wolter and Glossop for their contributions.
"Liv kept offering all day, kept her width well on the wing and she got a few touches on the far wing as well which was really nice to see," she said.
"She is just a lethal kick so she can hit anything.
"Belle played unreal as a striker today, kept offering all the time, she was up and about at half-time.
"We wanted to get her a goal but couldn't get there but she was in and under all day."
