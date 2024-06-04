The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A parent's worst fear: How many children are falling through the cracks?

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaxon Powell was diagnosed with level two autism. His assessment cost close to $3000.
Jaxon Powell was diagnosed with level two autism. His assessment cost close to $3000.

My dad always told me we lived in the "lucky country".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.