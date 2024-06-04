A parent's worst fear: How many children are falling through the cracks?

My dad always told me we lived in the "lucky country".
I believed him and I still do but I'm concerned about something I experienced as a mother.
My son Jaxon Powell, who experienced issues such as sensitivity to noises and anxiety when he started kinder, was lucky enough to receive NDIS funding.
This was due - in large part I believe - to the assistance of his experienced kinder teacher.
There were suggestions he might have autism and talk of having an assessment done.
After numerous calls, I discovered the closest place I could take him for an assessment was Torquay.
We were told there was a waiting list - with six months before an appointment became available.
However, I was surprised to receive a call about a month later from the practice advising it had a cancellation for the following week.
I jumped at the chance and said "yes, please, we'll take it".
What I wasn't expecting was the next question, which was "will his NDIS funding cover the cost?"
I had assumed it would. I had been told to ensure Jaxon got the help he needed, he needed to undergo an assessment.
I communicated this assumption to the woman who had called and she advised me that it was often the case that the cost would not be covered in a child's plan.
This came as a shock and I asked the woman how much the assessment would cost.
My shock turned to horror when she reeled off a list of costs, which amounted to about $3000.
I quickly told her that I would have to get back to her after finding out whether the cost was covered.
In the hours after that as I awaited for a response from Jaxon's plan manager, I was hit with a harsh reality.
If the cost wasn't covered, I wouldn't be able to have the assessment done.
My fiance and I both work full-time but for a number of reasons, including moving across several states in a short period of time for me and time off work when I had Jaxon, that cost was not something we could cover.
How do we live in "the lucky country" and yet if my son needs help, I may not be able to get it for him because I can't afford it, I wondered.
Thankfully, the cost of the assessment was included in his plan - thanks Sally (kinder teacher).
But not all parents are as lucky as we were.
I have spoken to a number of people who were forced to shell out thousands for an assessment.
I'm sure there are countless others who have been unable to have one done.
An article published by one of The Standard's sister publications The Daily Advertiser, details another mum's anguish.
Kate, who wished to keep her last name out for privacy reasons, has two autistic children who attend a primary school in Wagga in NSW.
For the last five years, she's been unable to get a full diagnosis for both children due to lengthy wait times, and complicated application processes.
"I've been to every seminar that I can educate myself in, for my child's best interest," she said.
"Damned if I'm going to watch my child suffer because of it."
For Kate, the private sector is out of reach, as out-of-pocket fees for the autism and ADHD assessments could cost her up to $6000 for her two kids.
"To seek an official diagnosis outside the public system is just financially unaffordable," she said.
"It's just navigating the system, navigating an overwhelmed system of parents, and educators, and professionals."
She is on a waiting list for Royal Far West, a children's charity could provide free assessments for her children.
But the wait times can be over one year, and the service is currently only offered in Sydney.
"It's just a bottleneck, the lack of government funding and support from NSW health. And in rural NSW and regional NSW it's a massive lack," the Wagga mother said.
Jaxon is in his second year of kinder.
He has the support of an aide two days at kinder, he attends a towards independence session once a week and he sees a speech therapist.
He is thriving and I am hopeful he will make a seamless transition to school next year.
But I have no doubt this is due to the early intervention he has received thanks to his NDIS funding.
It makes me sad to think about what would have happened if the cost of his assessment wasn't covered.
And it makes me wonder how many innocent young children who need additional support are falling through the cracks.
Something has to change.
If our children need help and we can't access it because we can't afford it, Australia doesn't feel like a lucky country.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.