'We simply cannot turn a blind eye': Call out violence to save lives

The whole community has a role to play in stamping out violence against women, according to Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West chief executive officer Jodie Hill.
Ms Hill said while there was less tolerance to violence than there was in the past, the nation was in the midst of a crisis.
"What we can say without question is that Australia has experienced an intolerable increase in the rate at which women are murdered by men this year," she said.
"Twenty eight women have already been murdered in Australia in 2024. Killed by men and - in many cases - by men they were, or had been, in a relationship with at the time of their murder."
Ms Hill said a recent report from the Australian Institute of Criminology showed the rate of women killed by an intimate partner in Australia increased by almost 30 per cent in 2022-23.
"These deaths are tragic and devastating, but the reality is that they are really the visible tip of the iceberg in terms of violence," Ms Hill said.
"Violence takes many forms including emotional, financial and sexual and it occurs in workplaces, homes and communities all across Australia.
"It's also really important to recognise that some women - for example Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and those with a disability - are at greater risk of experiencing violence. And in some instances, these women face even greater barriers to leaving violent situations."
Ms Hill said there remained a reluctance by community members to get involved in issues relating to personal relationships.
"We all have a role in calling out harmful attitudes and behaviours and reporting violence," she said.
"We simply cannot turn a blind eye - to do so makes us implicit in the great harm being done to Australian women."
Ms Hill said financial dependence and financial inequity impacted on women's ability to make choices about leaving violent relationships.
"Financial stress can be a significant barrier for women wanting to leave a violent relationship, particularly when she has been the primary caregiver, which remains the norm in Australian families, or when her ability to work has been otherwise limited," she said.
"Women leaving violent relationships must consider not only their physical safety and that of children, but their capacity to survive financially and this can be a genuine barrier to leaving."
Ms Hill said she was pleased there were a number of measures the federal government had implemented to help victims of violence.
"There are positive initiatives that provide examples of the support women fleeing violence may need," she said. Ms Hill said these included:
Ms Hill said she wanted to see a strong focus on perpetrator accountability.
"Gender inequality is an underlying driver of violence against women," she said.
"So, the best way to prevent this violence in the longer term is to tackle gender inequality."
Australian Community Media has launched a campaign, HOW MANY MORE to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking.
ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Ms Hill said she supported the campaign and its aims.
"I absolutely support the campaign," Ms Hill said.
"Australia is in crisis and the more of us standing up to stop violence against women the better.
"It's critical that leaders in our communities, those with wide reach and influence, take action and we encourage others to follow ACM's lead.
"I really welcome a focus on rural and regional areas because we know that women in these locations are more likely to experience family violence.
"In the 2022-2023 year in Barwon family violence incident rates increased about twice the amount of the Victorian average."
