Medical practices struggling to make ends meet, says Warrnambool CEO

The Medicare rebate given to medical practices is not enough to fund the services, according to WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell.
However, WRAD Health remains committed to bulk-billing every client.
WRAD Health is one of two Warrnambool medical practices that does not charge patients for appointments.
"Running bulk-billing practices are a service to the community first and foremost, ensuring access to healthcare for those vulnerable people unable to pay out of pocket expenses," Mr Powell said.
"WRAD Health believes in providing an affordable and accessible model of healthcare for our community but also acknowledge the financial challenges to deliver the service as such we rely on community support and seeking additional funding where possible through other initiatives.
"Patient Medicare rebates alone are not enough to fund all the additional costs of running a medical practice in terms of staffing, medical equipment, screening and tests and infrastructure but WRAD Health remains committed to providing bulk billing service to our community."
Medical clinics across Warrnambool charge on average between $85 and $89 for a standard consultation, with the patient receiving a $41.40 rebate from Medicare.
The state government had planned on introducing a payroll tax mandate to bulk-billing clinics.
However, this proposal was shelved after lobbying from GP and medical alliances.
A long-time GP in Warrnambool in south-west Victoria said many practices would become "non-viable" if the law was applied across the state.
But the government said on May 22, 2024, it had decided to ditch the plan to apply the law retrospectively and also offered an amnesty until June 30, 2025 for any GP practices that hadn't already started paying payroll tax on their contracted GPs.
Mr Powell said WRAD Health supported any government initiative that would help community members access affordable health care.
Professor James Dunbar, who was an honorary professor in rural health at Deakin's Warrnambool, has raised concerns about the viability of general practices for a number of years.
Professor Dunbar said offering bulk billing was no longer viable for many clinics.
"Clinics that prided themselves on bulk billing seven or eight years ago have found it impossible to keep the doors open if they don't charge the gap," he said.
Professor Dunbar said the government needed to increase the amount it paid doctors for appointments.
It also needs to make general practice a more attractive option for people studying medicine, Dr Dunbar said. "The system needs fundamental overhauls," Professor Dunbar said.
He said doctors should be offered financial incentives to work in rural and regional areas.
