The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Medical practices struggling to make ends meet, says Warrnambool CEO

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 24 2024 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell said the medical practice was dedicated to offering bulk billing.
WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell said the medical practice was dedicated to offering bulk billing.

The Medicare rebate given to medical practices is not enough to fund the services, according to WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.