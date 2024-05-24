'Fun to watch': Hampden footy club to unveil 16-year-old debutant

A 16-year-old with high football IQ will make his Hampden league senior debut in round seven.
Portland's Klay Nicholls, who is still eligible for under 16 competition, will run out for the Tigers against Cobden at Hanlon Park on Saturday, May 25.
He will join fellow first-gamer Oscar Barbary, who was elevated from the under 18 side, in the Portland line-up.
Tigers coach Lochie Huppatz said Nicholls, who will play alongside older brother Noah, had "ticked every single box" on his way to earning a senior call-up.
A capable defender, he is likely to play on a wing in the senior side.
"For a 16-year-old, he's just super, super smart, probably the smartest junior I have ever seen at that age," Huppatz told The Standard.
"He's quite lanky at the moment and hasn't filled into his body but has really good skills and is just poised with the football.
"He looks beyond his years with the football in hand. He's fun to watch. We think he's definitely ready."
Nicholls is already compiling a strong football resume.
He represented GWV Rebels' at under 16 level in their two round-robin clashes earlier in 2024 and "got in the best".
At club level Nicholls has played both under 16 and under 18 matches this season.
"He's an under 16 who has just dominated everything," Huppatz said.
Barbary is an athletic and agile defender who has impressed the first-year coach.
"He's really versatile. He plays midfield in the under 18s and has also played a little bit of back line the last couple of weeks as a rebounding defender and that's the role he'll play in the seniors," Huppatz said.
Brett Uebergang (work) and Kostya Vallance (injured) are the Tigers' omissions.
Cobden has made multiple changes with Christian Koroneos, Michael Koroneos, Kurtis Baker, Tarj Anderson and Jordy Fowler returning to the side.
Louis Robertson, Luke Hickey, Daniel Watson, Caleb Smith and Lachie Davis are the Bombers' outs.
