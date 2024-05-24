State government dodges question on underground carpark for hospital

The state government has again dodged a question about whether an underground car park will be included in the $384m Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.
The Standard first asked Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas whether the 120-space basement car park would still be included in the works in January 2024.
Ms Thomas reiterated there would be 400 car parks available during construction and when the project was completed but would not be drawn specifically on the underground facility.
The Standard asked Ms Thomas: "Can you guarantee the redevelopment will include a 120-space underground carpark facility?"
Ms Thomas responded with: "So as I said - I think it was quite clear - the project will deliver up to 400 both during and completion of the project."
The Standard replied with: "OK and the underground carpark facility will be part of that?"
Ms Thomas responded with: "Again, I think the important thing is about the car parks and the availability of those car parks."
The South West Healthcare website which details the scope of the project still includes the 120-space basement car park.
However, when asked about whether the underground car park would be included this week, a state government spokesperson didn't specifically answer the question.
"As we have always said, we will deliver the full clinical scope of our massive $384.2 million Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment to ensure locals and the surrounding communities have access to the world-class care they need, when they need it," the spokesperson said.
"The Victorian Health Building Authority is working closely with South West Healthcare to determine the most efficient way to deliver the additional car parking required - to support staff and visitors, there will be up to 400 parking spaces for hospital use during and after construction of the redevelopment."
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora was also asked a number of questions about the redevelopment, including whether the budget would be increased.
Ms Ermacora said the redevelopment would position healthcare in the region for the next 30 years.
She didn't answer whether she would lobby for additional funding.
"The Allan Labor government has invested $384 million in stage two of the South West Healthcare redevelopment," Ms Ermacora said.
"Construction is under way.
"So far, the $50 million new automated laundry and supply departments have been completed off-site in the industrial estate in Warrnambool.
"The new medical tower, operating suite and emergency department has been tendered and is due for completion in 2027.
"I am very proud of Labor's record in investing in health services for our local Warrnambool community and beyond and look forward to monitoring the progress of the redevelopment as it moves to completion in 2027."
Former Premier Denis Napthine raised concerns earlier this week about parking near the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
He said the car parking near the hospital was totally inadequate.
"The parking has to be safe and secure, particularly when you have a 24/7 operation," he said.
"People who want to visit someone at the hospital simply give up because they can't get a park close enough."
