Thieves target service station in burglary

There has been a burglary reported to police at a Lismore service station on Friday morning, May 24.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers are currently at the service station conducting forensic tests.
Crime investigation unit detectives are expected to travel the 100 kilometres to Lismore to conduct inquiries.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Due to some geographical anomalies, based on the Corangamite shire boundaries, Lismore and district are still in the Warrnambool police area even though it's only 50 kilometres from Ballarat.
