Hamilton murderer placed on bond after bashing bottle shop worker

A 59-year-old Hamilton man previously convicted of murder has been placed on a bond for bashing a bottle shop worker.
Peter Timor Rattya pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to assault, but two charges were found proven on Thursday, May 23, after a two-day contested hearing.
The bottle shop manager said he was working when an angry man came in and told him he didn't know how to park.
He said he told the man to go away, but the angry man said: "He would kill me, he had killed someone before and been to jail before a few times".
The bottle shop worker said that he got scared and at the time he was also looking after his eight-month-old son, who was in the nearby parked car.
"He punched me. I punched him to the head and I fell on the ground. We were chest to chest," he said.
Independent witness Danielle Knight said she watched the incident unfold in her car's rear view mirror.
She said she knew of the bottle shop worker as her ex-partner was friends with the man.
Ms Knight said she saw a white ute accelerate after she had seen the worker walking while carrying his infant child.
She said if the driver had been there earlier she feared he may have run over the worker and his baby.
"He was a very aggressive, bald sort of man. He was solid," she said.
"He started on the poor bottle shop worker for no reason. He started screaming and yelling abuse.
"He wanted the car park. He screamed 'I'll kill you', 'I'll kill you...'."
She said the man was "very racist for no reason".
"They were despicable comments," she said.
Ms Knight then described the men wrestling and the bottle shop worker being tackled to the ground.
"I got out of the car and ran over towards them to try and break the fight up. I freaked out. The baby was still in the car," she said.
"I was disgusted by what was happening. He wrapped his thighs around the bottle shop worker's throat. I couldn't break the fight up, I was screaming.
"He started the fight for no reason. He attacked him for no reason. There were punches.
"The bald headed guy had his thighs around the man's throat and then started punching. The bottle shop guy was punching back defending himself."
Magistrate Franz Holzer found that Rattya initiated the aggression, there was an issue about where the bottle shop manager parked his car and there was blood on the alleged victim's head and face.
He said an independent witness described Rattya as the aggressor and he found the two charges proven.
The court heard that Rattya was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to a lengthy jail term.
The magistrate said Rattya now lived with his dog and had done anger management courses in the past.
He said he found the charges proven.
"Your history is significant regarding something that occurred some years ago," Mr Holzer said, adding that Rattya now had health issues involving his shoulder and knee, and the defendant was supported by an NDIS worker.
Rattya was convicted, placed on a good behaviour bond with the condition he contribute $500 to the court fund.
Mr Holzer told Rattya that people were going to be apprehensive about people such as those with his criminal history.
"People tend to judge people pretty quickly. Hamilton is a small location, there's chatter in the community," he said, but added that Rattya now had the opportunity to show he was a person of value that those in the community could trust and support.
In 2007 Rattya armed himself with a bow and arrow and killed an acquaintance after a disagreement about religion.
He was jailed for 21 years, with a minimum 16 years to serve.
In sentencing Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said victim Amer Alihromic, 26, pleaded not to be shot after Rattya retrieved a bow and arrow from his bedroom wall.
Rattya was less than two metres from Mr Alihromic when he aimed the bow at him and fired a shot.
He then told another man to return the bow to his bedroom, and arranged to be stabbed in the leg with a knife, so it would appear to police he acted in self defence.
"When the ambulance arrived only seven minutes later, Amer was already dead," Justice Hollingworth said.
Rattya pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Alihromic on January 15, 2005, but was found guilty by a jury.
Justice Hollingworth said Rattya had persisted with the lie of firing in self-defence until trial, where he said he dislodged the arrow by accident.
She said Rattya had told Mr Alihromic during their disagreement to stop making noises like a devil or hyena, but he did not respond.
"You aimed and shot at him from very close range, when he was lying down with no opportunity of escaping."
She said Mr Alihromic's family had come from the former Yugoslavia, where numerous relatives, including his father, were killed in 1992.
They had moved to Australia to put senseless killing and violence behind them.
