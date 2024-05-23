The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton murderer placed on bond after bashing bottle shop worker

AT
By Andrew Thomson
May 24 2024 - 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton murderer placed on bond after bashing bottle shop worker
Hamilton murderer placed on bond after bashing bottle shop worker

A 59-year-old Hamilton man previously convicted of murder has been placed on a bond for bashing a bottle shop worker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.