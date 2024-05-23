Cobden woman again avoids jail, placed on five corrections orders

A Cobden woman previously fined $1200 for trying to get into a police station while armed with a metal bar has now been placed on five community corrections orders.
The Office Of Public Prosecutions appealed against the leniency of a sentence imposed on Kayla-Jade Ripohau, 30, of Mitchell Street.
Ripohau previously appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court on November 27, 2023 for a plea hearing.
She had entered guilty pleas to charges, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, affray and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
Ripohau was convicted, fined $1200 and her driver's licence was cancelled for 12 months.
In an usual move, the OPP appealed against the leniency of that penalty.
Police said that on December 23, 2022, Ripohau attempted to push her way into the Cobden police station while armed with an iron bar.
She made a threat to damage property and then left.
Ripohau then got into a vehicle and drove the wrong way up Curdies Street, into opposing traffic, after driving near where there was a police sergeant standing on a footpath.
Ripohau was on bail at that time and doing 50 hours of community work as part of a separate community correction order (CCO).
She attended the Warrnambool court hearing in October last year with a packed bag, expecting to be jailed.
The court heard a victim impact statement by the police officer involved was "long and extensive".
Ripohau also has an extensive criminal record.
On Thursday, May 23, 2024, judge Stewart Bales upheld the OPP appeal and placed Ripohau on five CCOs.
The court heard she had completed 46 of the 50 hours of community work on her current CCO and the appeal had been a motivating factor in her current compliance.
She was assessed as suitable for another CCO and the prosecution conceded the orders were within the sentencing range.
Defence counsel Tim Sullivan said his client thought she was going to jail six months ago and she's had the case hanging over her head.
He said Ripohau's mother had been in hospital and his client thought her mother was dying.
"She's now back before the court. What she is going through is really quite something," he said, explaining Ripohau felt a sense of guilt and shame.
Judge Bales convicted Ripohau and placed her on a base 18-month CCO, with conditions she attend treatment and rehabilitation for drugs and mental health, as well as programs to reduce the risk of re-offending.
She has to do 60 hours of community work, but 30 hours can be ticked off by engaging in treatment.
Four other CCOs will run concurrently and Ripohau has to return to court in six months for judicial monitoring.
Her driver's licence was also cancelled for 18 months from October 18 last year.
Judge Bales told Ripohau he did not want to see her back in court before her judicial monitoring on November 22 this year.
Ripohau admitted 14 offences, including affray, using a vehicle while engaging in reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving while suspended, failing to stop on police direction and two counts each of assaulting an emergency worker on duty, committing offences on bail, drug driving, theft and possessing drugs.
