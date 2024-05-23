'Not best practice': Magistrate slams decision to charge police officer

An experienced Warrnambool police officer has had an assault charge against him involving his wife dismissed and costs awarded, which will result in Victoria Police paying tens of thousands of dollars.
Magistrate Franz Holzer also highlighted a conflict of interest by an investigating officer, who was only replaced two weeks ago.
He said the prosecution was far from "best practice".
The magistrate said there was an incident on November 3, 2022 when the prosecution claimed an off-duty officer grabbed his wife on one or both arms.
He raised preliminary matters before dismissing the unlawful assault charge.
This prosecution by the OPP is not best practice. It's not what is expected by a model litigant, Mr Holzer said.
He noted the case involved human frailty and the law should be equal for everyone - an ordinary person or a police officer equally.
The magistrate said it was "imprudent" and "most undesirable" that a senior officer was the lead investigator in the case after she was also a witness in a long-running investigation involving the same defendant.
He said was it reasonably open to see she had a conflict of interest and added the level of acrimony involved in the case was unhelpful.
The magistrate also questioned the lack of genuine objectivity and he noted the blinkered approach of the prosecution.
Mr Holzer said the alleged victim made her initial statement on November 4, 2022, and five days later she contacted the police officer running the case to say she did not want it to go ahead.
Then a week later she rang the same police officer and told her it was "a storm in a teacup".
"She took this view right from the get go," Mr Holzer said.
The magistrate said his decision to compel the complainant to give evidence had not been easy for her, and the past few years for her and her husband had been difficult.
He said that was particularly due to a long running investigation which resulted in nothing being proven.
Mr Holzer said the current case was about an incident sparked by personal accusations at a time when the couple had been working through those.
He said an intervention order application revealed that on arriving at the breakwater, the complainant got out of the car because she was not able to take any more.
She refused to get back in and the defendant grabbed her and tried to pull her back to the car.
The magistrate said that was distinctly different to the particulars of the charge facing the court.
He said when the intervention order was revoked the investigating officer was disappointed.
Mr Holzer said the complainant explained having a complete breakdown at the breakwater, saying she snapped.
She accepted that her husband had placed his hand on her arm to stop her leaving, but at no stage did she have any apprehension.
"She was plainly upset and called a friend," Mr Holzer said.
The complainant did not want to go home as she didn't want to continue arguing.
Mr Holzer found the husband conceded he may have touched his wife and he shouldn't have when she wanted time out.
Even when contacted by another police officer on the night of the breakwater incident the woman said was not fearful, but upset and she was "tragically embarrassed".
The magistrate said the complainant had been guided by her husband to ensure her safety, she was protected by him rather than him engaging in an act of family violence.
"Context in this case is everything," Mr Holzer said, adding that Victoria Police had been wary that coercion or pressure may have taken place.
"She was not fearful.
"It's reasonable to accept she was under extreme pressure and suffered an emotional breakdown.'
The magistrate said the role of the investigating officer "was at least challenging".
Mr Holzer said that by November 9 the officer was aware of the complainant's view.
That was reiterated on November 16.
Mr Holzer said it was "quite remarkable" the investigating officer signed the preliminary brief about 2pm on November 17 without noting the complainant's contacts on November 9 and 16.
He said the investigator "zeroed in on" the defendant, but by November 18 there was a statement of no complaint.
Those matters should have been disclosed and the magistrate said he'll never know for sure why that was not done.
He said it appeared the investigator took a view that could not be rationalised.
Mr Holzer added there was not a level of detachment or objectivity and the investigation did not align with how family violence should be dealt with by police.
He said that later when the brief was not authorised, the investigator appealed.
The court heard that on the night of the incident an ethical standards officer was involved and during preparation of the case officers up to the rank of assistant commissioner had overview of the case.
He said the defendant was disadvantaged by his occupation and viewed "wrongly".
The magistrate said he had doubts about the case, "considerable doubts".
He said the case involved "mere touching", there was no fear of force and the prosecution case must fail.
The charge was dismissed.
Mr Holzer also ordered Victoria Police to pay the defendant's legal costs as agreed between the parties or they will come back to court for those costs to be determined.
