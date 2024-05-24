Two Hampden league teenagers to make Rebels debut on familiar soil

TWO bottom-age prospects will make their Coates Talent League debut in familiar territory.
Warrnambool's Hugh Morgan and South Warrnambool's Sam Marris will represent GWV Rebels at Reid Oval on Saturday, May 25.
The Rebels will host Geelong Falcons in a double-header with the girls' match at 4pm and the boys' game at 6.10pm.
It is the only time the Ballarat-based side will play in Warrnambool in 2024.
Marris and Morgan are among 12 Hampden league players in the Rebels boys' team.
Warrnambool's Sam Niklaus, Riley Holloway and Reggie Mast, Koroit's Mitch Lloyd and Jett Grayland, Cobden's Ben McGlade and Archie Taylor, Hamilton Kangaroos' Brodie Phillips, Portland's Chad Finck and North Warrnambool Eagles' Charlie McKinnon will also play.
GWV Rebels coach David Loader said he was excited to see Morgan and Marris in action.
"This will be like nothing they've ever seen before because they haven't played senior footy at local level either," he said.
Morgan will play on a wing and is described as "quite a strong kid over the footy".
"Morgs played really well in the pre-season, he's just been waiting for his opportunity and he's been playing some good junior footy in Warrnambool," he said.
Marris, who has overcome injury concerns, will play as a small defender.
"He is relatively compact over the ball which is probably an important part of the game," he said.
"He'll adjust to the speed of it and it will depend on what match-up he gets - Geelong have got some really whippy small forwards so he'll certainly get plenty of challenges there.
"He is nice and clean with the footy and he keeps the game simple."
Rhys Unwin and Flynn Penry (both Cobden) and Amon Radley (Warrnambool) are all injured.
"There's no secret we've got an incredible amount of players unavailable," Loader said.
"I think we had 22 unavailable this weekend due to injury which is unheard of at our level.
"On a positive note, we're getting some games into some babies (of the squad) and we're looking forward to seeing what they can do."
Three south-west talents - South Warrnambool pair Olivia Wolter and Maggie Johnstone and Terang Mortlake's Annabelle Glossop - will represent the Rebels in the girls' match.
Roosters duo Scarlett O'Donnell and Grace Schrama were unavailable for selection due to injury.
