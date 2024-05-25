'They did a good job keeping it a secret': New stand honours club legend

A Hampden league legend synonymous with his club now has his name etched pride and place at his home ground.
Terang icon Wayne Reicha was overwhelmed with the tribute his club bestowed upon him on Saturday, May 25.
The humble sportsman, who played in senior premierships across three decades (1979, 1981 and 1995), tossed the coin before Terang Mortlake's match against Koroit.
A stand in the bar where fans stand to cheer on today's players now bears his name.
"I am a very quiet drinker and that's what they're laughing about - 'you don't drink beer and now you have a bar named after you'," he laughed.
Reicha, who was inducted into the Hampden league hall of fame in 2013 and elevated to legend status a year later, said it was humbling to be recognised and paid tribute to the club's hard-working volunteers behind the scenes.
Reicha, 65, was born deaf and struggled to see through his right eye but never let obstacles hinder his output across a 342-game career. He played until he was 39 and is considered an all-time great of the competition.
But he never sought out any recognition, such is his nature.
"I am a bit embarrassed, it's a bit humbling but a nice surprise," he said of the new stand.
"They did a good job keeping it a secret. I thought 'oh no, what are you guys up to'.
"It really hasn't sunk in yet. I will get a lot of stick and flak from all my teammates, it's a bit of fun."
Reicha, who still lives in Terang, tries to attend Bloods' home games when he can.
"I had a big history with the club and it's been a big part of my life," he said.
"It's always there and I keep interest in it. I've always had great pleasure playing with lots of people and meeting lots of people - that's what footy's all about. And a little competition to keep you fit."
Reicha has fond memories of his distinguished playing career which came during a special time for Terang - he played before the merger - when it enjoyed a sustained period of success.
"The stories get bigger and bigger each year we come back," he said.
"The lifelong friendships are the biggest thing. I was very fortunate to be at a club that was up there all the time - I played in 10 grand finals, that shows the consistency of the club.
"And I played in 50 finals over the 19 years. I was lucky to play with a lot of great players through that time."
