The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'They did a good job keeping it a secret': New stand honours club legend

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 25 2024 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Reicha (middle) with family and friends in the new stand at Terang Recreation Reserve named in his honour. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Wayne Reicha (middle) with family and friends in the new stand at Terang Recreation Reserve named in his honour. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A Hampden league legend synonymous with his club now has his name etched pride and place at his home ground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.