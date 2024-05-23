Tickets for Warrnambool's third Solstice Search Party a hot commodity

Tickets to Warrnambool's free Solstice Search Party are being snapped up fast.
The popular event, which features interactive neon art works that light up the night, will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 2.30pm to 8.30pm at a new location - Lake Pertobe.
The event, which was held at Warrnambool's Botanic Gardens last year, was so popular it outgrew the site.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the 2022 and 2023 events surpassed all expectations.
Cr Blain said he was looking forward to another memorable instalment of the Solstice Search Party in 2024.
"What was originally conceived as a response to COVID-19 restrictions has grown and evolved into one of the most anticipated events of the year," he said.
"We have been very fortunate with the weather for the past two years, but even if our luck runs out and we end up with a colder day, the whole idea of the event is to embrace the winter solstice, rug up, head out and see what you can discover.
"And while council adopted our new events strategy this month that emphasises the importance of bringing visitors to the city via events, the strategy also highlights the enormous social benefits of council hosting an event for the community like Solstice Search Party.
"This event really brings the community together. On the Monday after, it's all anyone talks about. It's a really fun event that makes a lot of people happy, and really, that's what community events are all about."
Neon artist Carla O'Brien will bring an all-new selection of her winter-themed interactive artworks to Warrnambool for a fourth year and there will be a range of other family activities to get involved in.
An array of live music has been curated by the team at Raglan Presents, with 2023 Triple J Unearthed High finalist Lotte Gallagher to be supported by local acts Evie May, Gabby Steel, Billy Barker and DJ Good Intentions.
Acting service manager events and promotions Victoria Black said the move to Lake Pertobe made sense.
"Lake Pertobe is better set up for running events of this scale and allows us a few more options with the type of attractions we can bring in, like the fire effigy," she said.
"From the last two years we've taken on board the feedback we received and Lake Pertobe provides greater accessibility to make sure everyone can access the event safely.
"New footpaths, facilities such as bathrooms and plenty of parking makes Lake Pertobe the perfect location for the growing event.
"The traffic management is a lot more straightforward too, with the pedestrian crossing on Pertobe Road.
"People will be able to park on Pertobe Road and at the McGennans carpark if they get here earlier in the event, and we will also have a shuttle bus running continuously from the Civic Green, Cannon Hill and Flagstaff Hill to encourage people to park in those areas too.
"The other change this year is that the scavenger hunt won't be held the night before the Solstice Search Party. Numbers for the scavenger hunt had dropped off quite a bit and I think it's clear in everyone's minds that the Solstice Search Party is the main event and we want to put more of our energy into making that part of the event the best it can be.
"Don't forget to bring your torch and be prepared for all the elements. Umbrellas, gumboots and a camping chair are recommended."
To book your free tickets visit https://events.humanitix.com/solstice-search-party-2024
