Footy HQ: Sunday match one of intrigue for neutrals

It's sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here ahead of a bumper weekend of football across the south-west.
The Coates Talent League arrives in Warrnambool on Saturday with GWV Rebels hosting Geelong Falcons in a double-header at Reid Oval.
It is the one time the Ballarat-based Rebels - laden with Hampden league talent - will play in our region this season.
The girls will play at 4pm with the boys' match to kick off at 6.10pm.
There will be plenty of locals in action but sadly some, including South Warrnambool's Scarlett O'Donnell, Grace Schrama and Wil Rantall, Cobden duo Flynn Penry and Rhys Unwin and Warrnambool's Amon Radley are out injured.
Two Hampden league sides - Port Fairy and Hamilton Kangaroos - will play a rare Sunday match.
The Seagulls will be the away side at their home venue Gardens Oval with the Kangaroos - without a home base in 2024 due to upgrades at Melville Oval - to host and enjoy the gate takings.
Both sides have two wins from six matches thus far, making it an intriguing contest and one that might encourage neutrals to take a peek.
Until next week, may the best team win.
