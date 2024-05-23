The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Fish species react well to chilly conditions

By Corey McLaren
May 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Sharp with his big brown trout caught recently. Pictures supplied
Ollie Sharp with his big brown trout caught recently. Pictures supplied

Anglers' beanies and jackets have been brought out of the cupboards this week thanks to a cold blast that has changed up the fishing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.