'A big problem': Live music suffering as musicians struggle to find venues

Koroit publican Jason McMahon is reviving the live music scene one show at a time.
Duke's Commercial Hotel in Koroit will host an open mic night on Saturday June 22, 2024.
Mr McMahon said he encouraged musicians of all levels to put their hand up.
"The open mic night is a chance to give both new and beginning musicians but also... experienced musicians... a taste of performing live," he said.
"We've worked quite a bit on making that happen.
"We're just trying to develop a culture and community for all levels and giving everyone a platform."
The open mic nights have been a success for launching local bands including Convict Class, which first performed at Duke's Commercial Hotel two years ago.
The punk band has now been invited to play at the worlds biggest punk festival in the UK.
Mr McMahon's band McFuzz, also played their first performance at the pub.
Despite the success Mr McMahon said the live music scene in the south-west was struggling as hospitality venues were still reeling from COVID.
"It's not close to extinct, but it's not real healthy," Mr McMahon said.
"There's very, very few venues that will put on a band.
"It's a really important part of people's life and when that door is closed then that's a big problem."
Mr McMahon said he'd like to see more support for musicians from both venues and the wider community.
"If we could work on that level across the community, that would be really good to make more shows and develop more of a culture," he said.
"I think if we can get people supporting them and supporting a lot of music in general, it all looks after itself."
