Editorial: If hospital mergers are inevitable, what about this for a plan?

Is Geelong really a regional city these days? It has grown so much, we would argue it should be considered metropolitan, a bit like the Mornington Peninsula. Barwon Health could cover a region including the booming western suburbs of Werribee, Geelong and the surf coast. That would leave Warrnambool's South West Healthcare as the hub for our region, after all, that's what it was intended to be and is considered a sub-regional . It already handles supplies and laundry for all the region's hospitals and health services, it has a cancer centre across the road that caters for not only the south-west but the south-east of South Australia. It is already a regional hub and extending its reach to Portland, Hamilton and towards Colac makes sense.

