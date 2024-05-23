'Star of the show': Your morning news

Reporter Jess Howard here.
It's been a harrowing two days in court for the family of eight-year-old Merrivale Primary School student Cooper Onyett, who drowned on school camp in 2021.
The Belfast Aquatics committee and the state's Education Department have both pleaded guilty over the boy's death. The department admitted it failed to provide information on the students' swimming abilities but suggested the pool should have asked.
Now, we wait to learn their fate. Judge Clare Quin is expected to deliver her sentences on May 31.
No penalty will bring back Cooper, who was described in court as being the star of the show. The air in the courtroom was thick with the weight of grief of those impacted, and my thoughts are with them as they await the next court date.
Keep an eye out for more news on Lyndoch Living's recently announced merger, which will be rolled out this morning. You can check out a curated list of what's making headlines below.
