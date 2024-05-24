Letters: 'Aged care workers real super heroes'

Recent stories concerning the lack of winter events in Warrnambool gives us opportunity to draw attention to what is already happening. We have released the program for the fourth annual Warrnambool Storytelling Festival running from June 15 to July 7. We are pleased to have 37 events at 17 locations over the 23 days, providing something for all ages. Unashamedly, this is and always has been a community event, promoting numerous local groups and individual artists of various genres in the Warrnambool region, sharing the many stories that are uniquely ours. Such events will receive less funding in future, or rather will need to look more widely for financial support. We resist big money spent on names from outside the area simply to get people to come and stay. Having said that, this year with Deakin University's valuable help we are proud to have Perth-based children's author, illustrator and motivational speaker, Cristy Burn to work in schools and present an open event at the university. "Outside" musicians will also come into the area. Some hope for events over the whole school holidays, and currently we only cover nine days; something for us to consider in the future. There is strong grounds for optimism that a community event like this can continue to build, attracting visitors to the area, if this is a major concern of some. However, we will not sacrifice our community strength by a quick fix. Brochures are now available or at www.warrnamboolstorytelling.com.au

