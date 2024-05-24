The Standard
Letters: 'Aged care workers real super heroes'

May 24 2024 - 10:00am
'They're unsung super heroes'

Hugs and condolences to The Standard's regular columnist Garry Linnell for his heartfelt words (Saturday, May 18) after the death of his mother. Seeing an ailing parent placed in aged care can be a traumatic family event.

