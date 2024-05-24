Letters: 'Aged care workers real super heroes'

Hugs and condolences to The Standard's regular columnist Garry Linnell for his heartfelt words (Saturday, May 18) after the death of his mother. Seeing an ailing parent placed in aged care can be a traumatic family event.
But what Mr Linnell and his mother experienced in trying circumstances was the collective embrace of care staff, including their love and tears.
In accepting that not all aged-care experiences are positive, I can attest from personal experience that encounters with employees are overwhelmingly favourable and often uplifting. The COVID pandemic and ongoing staffing issues continue to create difficult working conditions in aged-care facilities, so please keep this in mind when you enter. Those caring for elderly and vulnerable residents are among our community's unsung (super) heroes, deserving of support and gratitude. Please help make a difference when you encounter them.
Peter Fletcher, Warrnambool
I was one of the residents who attended the public meeting about the housing issues in Dennington. I live near the affected area of concern. I would like to know how the real estate agent quoted came to the figure of the $100,000 price drop in property values and how I stop undesirables from associating in my area. If the house next door to me goes on the market, how do I get the government to stop buying it for social housing? People have to live somewhere and as Warrnambool is fast becoming a city with a shortage of worker accommodation I see this as a viable alternative. Anybody that can pay 75 per cent of a retail rental market must have some means.
Peter Brown, Dennington
Research done by leaders in our local scientific community, reported in The Standard, May 17, 2024, shows that offshore wind does not threaten our marine life. This is a great relief! Hopefully those in our community who were worried by offshore wind proposals will also be reassured by the scientific research. I for one am certainly happy to accept the evidence of a renowned expert in marine science such as Laurie Laurenson, who has long been passionate about protecting our marine life.
The research also clearly demonstrates the significant threat to our marine life - especially the iconic whales which visit our coasts - posed by seismic testing for oil and gas. We need to transition away from polluting and damaging fossil fuels, so it is excellent that we can rest assured that offshore wind can provide us with safe renewable energy without any threat to our fishing community or our whales.
Greg Twitt, Warrnambool
Recent stories concerning the lack of winter events in Warrnambool gives us opportunity to draw attention to what is already happening. We have released the program for the fourth annual Warrnambool Storytelling Festival running from June 15 to July 7. We are pleased to have 37 events at 17 locations over the 23 days, providing something for all ages. Unashamedly, this is and always has been a community event, promoting numerous local groups and individual artists of various genres in the Warrnambool region, sharing the many stories that are uniquely ours. Such events will receive less funding in future, or rather will need to look more widely for financial support. We resist big money spent on names from outside the area simply to get people to come and stay. Having said that, this year with Deakin University's valuable help we are proud to have Perth-based children's author, illustrator and motivational speaker, Cristy Burn to work in schools and present an open event at the university. "Outside" musicians will also come into the area. Some hope for events over the whole school holidays, and currently we only cover nine days; something for us to consider in the future. There is strong grounds for optimism that a community event like this can continue to build, attracting visitors to the area, if this is a major concern of some. However, we will not sacrifice our community strength by a quick fix. Brochures are now available or at www.warrnamboolstorytelling.com.au
Philip Liebelt, Warrnambool Storytelling Festival
The Allan Labor Government remains delusional about the state of our crumbling roads. Treasurer Tim Pallas has his head in the sand as potholes and go-slow zones continue to wreak havoc in regional Victoria. Rightly so, roads were a hot topic as Mr Pallas fronted a Public Accounts and Estimates Hearing designed to get the truth amid a myriad of numbers in the Budget papers.
In damage control, Mr Pallas declared: "In the previous budget we showed a very substantial and on-going effort that will be followed up over 10 years year-on-year. In this budget we put in substantially more effort". Substantial and on-going effort? Spare me. Fact is, road maintenance funding in this budget is 16 per cent lower than it was in 2020. The real cost of repairs has soared, our roads have never been worse, and Labor needs to get a hurry on. The effort is not substantial. It's lame. The Nationals pledged to allocate $1 billion a year on road maintenance. That is real effort. Labor pledged only less than $700 million. Labor can't manage money, and regional Victorians are paying the price.
