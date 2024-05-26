Repeat re-offender admits to driving at 150kmh with drugs in his system

A repeat offender involved with a stolen car was later found driving at more than 150kmh with the drug ice in his system.
Brett Raymond O'Neil, 44, of Camperdown, pleaded guilty to a string of offences in the Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
O'Neil, who has more than 40 pages of prior criminal history, was bailed until July 29 for a deferred sentence.
The court heard the victim arranged for O'Neil and his co-accused to collect a car she'd bought on January 13, 2023.
The co-accused picked up the car and was to store it in Cobden overnight with the victim to pick it up the next day.
But the following day the victim asked the co-accused where the keys to the car were and he responded "me and Brett not in town".
The victim told the co-accused she had a tow truck collecting the car and the co-accused told her to wait until he got back because he had the key.
O'Neil rang the victim shortly after the conversation and left a voicemail prompting her to believe O'Neil was trying to extort money from her.
She reported the car stolen as she believed O'Neil was in possession of the vehicle and was refusing to return it.
On January 16, O'Neil sent the victim a photo of her car crashed up against a tree.
He later sent her various messages, including threats.
The car was found by police on January 18 in the Jancourt forest.
O'Neil was arrested on March 17 and taken to the Warrnambool police station where he denied all offending relating to the theft of the car or sending threats to the victim.
Then on November 26, 2023 at 7.05pm O'Neil was clocked driving on the Geelong Ring Road at more than 150kmh. He was intercepted and a drug test indicated ice in his system.
Four days later, at 8.45pm police intercepted a car travelling at a fast speed in Colac in which O'Neil was sitting in the front passenger seat.
A search of O'Neil found 7.93 grams of the drug ice in his pocket and a fixed blade knife in the footwell of his side of the car. He later admitted to possessing both the drugs and the controlled weapon.
Then on January 1, 2024, O'Neil was seen riding an unregistered motorcycle in Camperdown without a helmet and while unlicensed.
Speaking to O'Neil directly in court on Thursday, magistrate Simon Guthrie issued him a warning.
"You get out of jail, and within a relatively short period of time you re-offend," he said.
"Not only do you re-offend but you repeat re-offend ...
"You've got the opportunity to participate in a justice plan assessment, you're going to be bailed until July 29, 2024 ... there are people out there in the community who will be asking what sort of message this sends to the community by deferring the sentence.
"...This neuropsychological report says there may be other elements to be considered."
